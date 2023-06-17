The final WWE Money In the Bank qualifier will take place on next week’s WWE RAW with Raquel Rodriguez taking on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The Women’s MITB match currently features Bayley, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark.

Below is the current card for next Monday’s RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland:

* Logan Paul returns

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

* Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a Night of Champions rematch

* Seth Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the final WWE Money In the Bank qualifier

