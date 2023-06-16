GUNTHER inches closer to history and he’s quite aware of it.

The Ring General has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for 371 days, the longest reign behind the Honky Tonk Man’s all-time record of 454. GUNTHER’s dominance doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon and he recently spoke on this topic with Cincy 3:60. The champ says that surpassing the Honky Tonk Man would be a miraculous accomplishment, but that he’s currently just focused on what’s right in front of him.

It would be, obviously, a great accomplishment and maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career, to that date. But also, there’s still some time to go, and I try to focus on what’s right in front of me and make the best out of that situation. I don’t try to get caught up in the future with what ifs and what could happen, even though it’s not that far away. I think once it’s all said and done, I’ll be able to lean back and enjoy it a little bit. It would be very rewarding and a big accomplishment.

GUNTHER won the I.C. title back in June of 2022. In a separate interview, he spoke about his faction Imperium and what he thinks about the group potentially adding new members. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)