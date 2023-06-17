The overnight viewership numbers are in for the June 16th episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s show drew an average of 2.278 million viewers, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.226 million. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last week. It should be noted that last week’s final viewership numbers saw an increase from the preliminary numbers.

SmackDown was once again built around the drama in The Bloodline, which as of this morning has led to a Civil War that will occur at this month’s Money In The Bank premium live event in London. You can read about that here.

WWE SmackDown won the night in the key demo ratings but trailed 20/20, Will Trent, and S.W.A.T in total viewership. Full ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.