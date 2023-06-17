A massive showdown between The Bloodline has been confirmed for WWE Money In The Bank.
Last night’s SmackDown ended with Jey and Jimmy Uso finally standing up to Roman Reigns and superkicking their Tribal Chief into oblivion. The brothers also attacked Solo Sikoa, with the lines in the sand clearly drawn between the family members. Now, WWE announced on today’s SmackDown Lowdown that Reigns and Sikoa will battle the Usos in London in what is being billed as the “Bloodline Civil War.”
3 years in the making…#SmackDown
BREAKING: WWE have officially announced a 'Bloodline Civil War' tag match for #MITB in a few weeks
Roman Reigns & Solo v The Usos
Roman Reigns & Solo v The Usos

Here. We. Go.
The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the updated card:
Bloodline Civil War Tag Match
The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa & WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)
Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest
Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. 1 Superstar TBD
Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio