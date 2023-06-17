A massive showdown between The Bloodline has been confirmed for WWE Money In The Bank.

Last night’s SmackDown ended with Jey and Jimmy Uso finally standing up to Roman Reigns and superkicking their Tribal Chief into oblivion. The brothers also attacked Solo Sikoa, with the lines in the sand clearly drawn between the family members. Now, WWE announced on today’s SmackDown Lowdown that Reigns and Sikoa will battle the Usos in London in what is being billed as the “Bloodline Civil War.”

BREAKING: WWE have officially announced a ‘Bloodline Civil War’ tag match for #MITB in a few weeks 🚨 Roman Reigns & Solo v The Usos Here. We. Go. pic.twitter.com/FR4dbxx6xo — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 17, 2023

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the updated card:

Bloodline Civil War Tag Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa & WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. 1 Superstar TBD

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio