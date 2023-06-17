The Bloodline as we know it is done.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown closing segment saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come to the ring with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Reigns’ objective was to find out if Jey Uso is sticking with The Bloodline, or if he’s siding with his brother, Jimmy Uso.

The segment continued until Jey found out Jimmy was the only one who had an issue with Jey being Reigns’ right hand man a while back. Jimmy confessed, and Jey wasn’t happy with how his brother has doubted him this whole time. Jey went on venting and said it was a blessing in disguise when Jimmy got hurt because he stepped up and started main eventing shows, and thanks to Reigns, all of a sudden the fans knew The Usos and he himself was Main Event Jey Uso.

Jey then announced that Jimmy is out of The Bloodline. He stepped to Jimmy but then said, “I’m out, too.” Jey quickly superkicked Reigns as the roof came off the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Solo looked down at Reigns, then back up at his older brothers, and then charged at them but Jey ducked. Jimmy quickly superkicked Solo, then The Usos double superkicked their younger brother. The Usos stared Heyman down but he retreated from the ring. Reigns yelled out from his knees, and then stood up. Reigns went to charge his cousins but they double superkicked him to put him back down. You can click here for our detailed SmackDown report and Viewing Party.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for The Usos and The Bloodline, but Jimmy and Jey vs. Roman and Solo has been rumored, not confirmed, for WWE Money In the Bank on July 1 in London.

Below are several shots from tonight’s SmackDown show-closing segment in Lexington, KY:

"The problem is not your brother, Jey, the problem is our cousin." Jimmy @WWEUsos just showed up 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xjY9SEw8i2 — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023

