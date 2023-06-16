– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what has happened with The Bloodline in recent weeks. We’re now live from backstage at the Rupp Arena in Louisville, Kentucky as Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the back parking lot. A black SUV pulls up and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Kayla asks for an update on Jey Uso’s status in The Bloodline but he brushes her off and keeps walking. Solo Sikoa follows him. Kayla asks Paul Heyman the same thing. Heyman looks around and then walks into the arena. We’re now live from inside the Rupp Arena as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. The Street Profits vs. Hit Row

We go right to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are at ringside, as are The LWO’s Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Mike Rome does the introductions as Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes are out next. We see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn watching backstage. They will defend against the winners in two weeks on SmackDown in London.

Sheamus and Ford go at it as the bell hits. They show each other up early on. Ford slaps Sheamus but Sheamus catches him with a big backbreaker. Holland tags in and wails away, then swings Ford and hits a suplex.

Ford counters and unloads with kicks to stun Holland. Dawkins tags in and hits signature offense on Holland. Holland blocks the double underhook and a headbutt. Sheamus tags in and ends up hitting a Brogue Kick on Dawkins for the pin. The Street Profits have been eliminated.

Gallows and Anderson are up next. Gallows goes to work on Sheamus, then Anderson tags in. Anderson slams Sheamus as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gallows fights Sheamus off, then plants him for 2. We see Owens and Sami watching again. Anderson tags in and rakes the eyes to boos. Sheamus fights back but Anderson drops him for 2. Gallows tags in and dominates Sheamus until Sheamus catches him with a big powerslam.

Fans rally now. Anderson tags in to stop the tag, then knocks Holland off the apron. Sheamus comes right back with a Brogue for the pin. The O.C. has been eliminated.

Wilde and Cruz tag in and send Sheamus to the floor, then they nail double dives to the floor. Wilde with a missile dropkick to Sheamus for 2. They double team Sheamus and Cruz hits a moonsault for 2. More back and forth now. Holland fights off both opponents and plants Cruz into the mat with a modified DDT for the pin. The LWO has been eliminated.

The music of Hit Row starts up next but Sheamus hits Top Dolla with a quick Brogue Kick for the pin. Hit Row has been eliminated.

Pretty Deadly looks up at The Brawling Brutes from ringside as we get ready to wrap the Gauntlet. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Holland is working Prince over. Prince rams Holland into the corner. We see how Wilson sent Holland into the steel ring steps during the break. The champs watch from backstage as Pretty Deadly takes turn on Holland with quick tags.

Holland drops Prince but Prince fights back. Holland blocks a piledriver but Prince nails a running elbow for 2. Prince grounds Holland in the middle of the ring now. Holland is double teamed now but Holland back-drops them both at once for a big pop. Fans rally for Sheamus now and in he comes with big strikes for both opponents.

Sheamus with a pair of Irish Curse backbreakers, then a rolling senton to Wilson. He slams Prince on top of Wilson for a big pop. Sheamus calls for a Brogue but Wilson ducks. They tangle and Sheamus hits the Alabama Slam for 2. Holland knocks Prince to the floor but Prince sends him into the steps and ring post.

Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán on both opponents at once. Prince falls to the floor and he keeps pounding on Wilson until 30. Prince tags in as Sheamus hits the Celtic Cross on Wilson. Prince flies off the top rope with the leg drop for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Wilson and Prince stand tall as the music hits. We see Owens and Zayn watching backstage. The title match is made official for the June 30 SmackDown in London.

Back from the break and Pretty Deadly are still celebrating in the ring. Owens and Zayn come out to a pop. Zayn admits he didn’t think they would win, but they’ve overstayed the welcome and need to leave the ring now. Wilson and Prince talk some trash while Owens and Zayn look on from the stage. Owens says he’s trying to be more calm these days but Zayn fires him up and they rush the ring. The #1 contenders retreat up the ramp as the two teams taunt each other.

– Roman Reigns is backstage with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Heyman asks if he’s spoken with Jey Uso. No, he hasn’t. Reigns says he’s The Tribal Chief so Jey should be reaching out to him. Reigns asks if Heyman has talked to Jey but he hasn’t. Reigns says he’s telling Heyman to go talk to Jey. Heyman nervously looks back at Sikoa, then hurries out.

IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – IYO SKY with Bayley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Zelina Vega. We see how this match was made on The SmackDown LowDown last week. The bell hits as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring.

Vega offers her hand for a shake but she gets slapped. Vega unloads for 2 pin attempts. They tangle and SKY hits a dropkick, then forearms and some trash talking. SKY focuses on the hurt arm now.

Vega counters a slam with a roll-up for 2. Vega with a kick to the face. Bayley distracts from the referee, allowing SKY to roll Vega up but the referee is still distracted by Bayley so SKY doesn’t get the pin. SKY yells at Bayley for interfering now, and this allows Vega the chance to hit 619 for the pin to win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

– After the match, Vega exits as her music hits. Bayley tries pleading her case to an upset SKY in the middle of the ring.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at recent happenings with Asuka and how she received the WWE Women’s Title, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Belair walks into Adam Pearce’s office now and asks about her rematch. Pearce gave Belair his word and he’s working on it but he can’t give her an answer tonight. Belair says so basically she’s being told to relax? Yes. Belair says she went about her rematch the right way so now, right or wrong, she’s going about it her way. Belair walks off.

– The ring crew is setting up for The Grayson Waller Effect. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Bayley and IYO SKY arguing backstage. Shotzi shows up and blames Bayley on her missing out on a Money In the Bank spot. Shotzi ends up challenging Bayley to put her MITB spot on the line. SKY says Bayley accepts. Shotzi says she will go to Adam Pearce to get the match confirmed. She walks off. Bayley asks SKY why did she did that and SKY says she was just trying to help.

– We go back to the ring and Grayson Waller is out for another must see edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller says tonight his show goes to new heights with a special guest. The music hits and out comes Charlotte Flair to pyro and a pop as Cole plugs Flair vs. WWE Women’s Champion Asuka on the June 30 SmackDown.

Waller is a bit star-struck and says he wants to Wooo! with them. He talks about some of Flair’s history with Asuka and says this is a different Asuka now. He asks if Flair will become a 15-time champion. She says 15 or 16 but if we’re talking numbers, she has Asuka’s number. Flair gives Waller permission to Wooo!, and he does. The music interrupts and out comes Bianca Belair.

Belair gives Flair props for her accolades but she’s confused over how Flair has a title shot before her rematch. Flair says yes she did come back and call her shot but she won’t apologize because the line begins and ends with her. Flair brings up her own WrestleMania 39 loss and says she also is owed a rematch. Belair accuses Flair of running away and hiding for months. She says she tried to do things the right way as she got defeated and she stayed. So maybe she should take things into her own hands now.

Flair says she stepped away, she didn’t run away, and she’s a champion without a title… is Belair? They have more words. Belair says she will be ringside on June 30 because she’s tired of playing around, so she will step into the ring and face off with the winner, and call her own shot. Belair drops the mic and storms off as her music plays.

– Paul Heyman approaches Jey Uso backstage now. Heyman apologizes for all sorts of recent happenings, including how Jimmy Uso cost him the WWE United States Title last week. Heyman says it was intentional because Jimmy does not miss. Heyman goes on and says Jey doesn’t deserve all this, so he is sorry. Jey says he is sorry too… he is sorry that if he is in The Bloodline, then Heyman is still out. Heyman stares at Jey and then walks off.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. AJ Styles and Mia Yim

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles and Mia Yim of The O.C. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The bell rings and Kross dominates AJ early on. Yim tags in, so does Scarlett. They go at it and Scarlett attacks with a takedown. Yim comes back with kicks.

The O.C. with the double team offense now. Yim is sent to the floor while AJ hits a Styles Clash on Kross. Scarlett makes the save and breaks the pin up. Scarlett distracts AJ now. AJ shows his wedding ring and says he’s married, bitch. Scarlett slaps AJ as the referee warns her to get out of the ring.

Yim pulls Scarlett to the floor and puts her down. Kross comes from behind with the Kross Jacket submission. Kross with the Kross Hammer and a big slam for the fairly quick slam.

Winners: Karrion Kross and Scarlett

– After the match, Kross and Scarlett celebrate as the music hits.

– Paul Heyman returns backstage and Roman Reigns asks what happened. Heyman just hesitates and stands there. He goes to speak but Solo Sikoa moves and a terrified Heyman runs off. Solo asks Reigns if he should go handle this. Reigns says take it easy, they have plenty of time. Solo says, whatever you say, my Tribal Chief. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video on WWE’s partnership with the Special Olympics.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Cameron Grimes. She asks how he’s been adjusting to SmackDown. Grimes says he’s having so much fun… Baron Corbin suddenly attacks. Corbin destroys Grimes and says his luck just ran out. Corbin walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Rey talks about how he’s proud of a lot from his career, but especially with how he brought back The LWO. He says the person he is about to introduce is the essence of the LWO and can be the next Mr. Money in the Bank. The music hits and out comes Santos Escobar.

Escobar talks about how timing is everything. He goes on about hard work and what a chance Money In the Bank is. He thanks Rey for believing in him. Santos says he loves Rey, then they embrace. Santos says Rey inspires him, and he fights for Rey, for his people and his family, for everyone in the WWE Universe who has a dream. The music hits and out comes LA Knight to a pop. LA enters the ring and drops Rey out of nowhere. Santos and LA go at it now. Santos drops LA into the ropes and Rey goes for 619 but LA goes to the floor to avoid it. Back to commercial.

Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight

Back from the break and LA Knight has Santos Escobar grounded in a headlock. Fans chant for LA.

Santos gets free and hits a dropkick. Santos with more offense, then a top rope crossbody for 2. Santos with double knees in the corner. LA counters a slam and powerslams Santos.

LA does the big elbow drop for a pop and a 2 count. Santos with a kick. They trade pin attempts and Escobar holds LA down for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Santos stands tall as we go to replays. LA suddenly attacks and lays Escobar out. Rey Mysterio runs back out but LA retreats from the ring. LA looks on as Rey tends to Santos.

– Back from the break and Jey Uso is walking backstage. He stops when he sees Sami Zayn sitting to the side. They look at each other as fans chant “Ucey!” in the arena. Jey keeps walking.

– We go back to the ring and Mike Rome does the introductions for The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

The pyro hits as they march on to the ring. Reigns removes his title belt and kisses it, then raises it up in the air as more pyro explodes in the arena. We go back to commercial as Heyman and Sikoa stand-by.

Back from the break and Reigns calls on Lexington to acknowledge him. The music quickly hits and out comes Jey Uso to a pop. Jey is fired up as he hits the ring and paces around. The Bloodline stares him down.

Fans chant “Uso!” now. Reigns says fans want answers… he asks Jey if he’s in or out of The Bloodline. Jey says you tell me… it’s either going to be Heyman or me. Jey drops the mic. Reigns says when Jey is Tribal Chief, he can pick who is going to be his Wise Man… this is Reigns’ Wise Man, and his only, he’s here to help him lead. Reigns says he was only meant to get The Bloodline to the promise land, Jey and the others are to keep them there.

Fans are giving Reigns the “What?!” treatment here. Reigns says they have been grooming Jey for over three years now, putting him into position to be Main Event Jey Uso because Jey is meant to lead… just not yet. Reigns says the problem isn’t his Wise Man, it’s Jey’s brother. Reigns knows they are inseparable but Jey has to understand.

Jimmy Uso comes walking down with a mic now. Jimmy says the problem is not Jey’s brother, it’s their cousin. Jimmy enters the ring and says let’s get right to it. Jimmy says Reigns claimed he’s grooming Jey for the top but the reality is… he’s just using Jey. Jimmy asks Jey if he believes this garbage coming out of Reigns mouth? Over me?

Fans chant “Usos!” now. Reigns says fans weren’t chanting this 10 years ago… it took 10 years to even get them on WrestleMania. Reigns goes on and hypes Jey up, but says he can’t be a Tribal Chief and a twin at the same time. Reigns gets Heyman to confirm that Jimmy was the only one who had an issue with Jey becoming the right hand man. Reigns says it wasn’t Heyman who had the issue because the idea was his. A shocked Jey turns and looks at his brother now. Jimmy seems ashamed. Fans chant for The Usos. Jey asks Jimmy if that’s true. Jimmy says it is. Jey is upset now, pacing around again. Jey says so this whole time Jimmy has been doubting him. He expects that from Roman but not Jimmy.

Jey goes on and says they’ve been competing against Reigns all this time but really he’s just trying to keep up with Jimmy. Jey goes on about how he was always told to listen to Jimmy growing up… Mr. Prom King, Player of the Year, Most Likely to Succeed. Jey says it was a blessing in disguise when Jimmy got hurt because he stepped up and started main eventing shows. Jey says the fans know them now and he’s Main Event Jey Uso, and it’s all because of Reigns.

Jey says so guess what… you’re out. Jey steps to Jimmy now. Jey then says, I’m out, too. Jey quickly superkicks Reigns to a huge pop. Solo looks down at Reigns, then back up at his older brothers. Solo charges but Jey ducks him. Jimmy then superkicks Solo. The Usos double superkick Solo now. The Usos stare Heyman down but he slides out of the ring. Reigns yells out from his knees now, then he stands up. Reigns goes to charge his cousins but they double superkick him again.

The Usos stand tall together as Michael Cole declares that The Bloodline is done as we know it, and Roman’s Empire is crumbling. The Usos look to the crowd as fans continue cheering. Jimmy and Jey then raise their 1s in the air as SmackDown goes off the air.

