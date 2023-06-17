Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Louisville, KY opened up with a Gauntlet Match to determine new #1 contenders. The Brawling Brutes’ Sheamus and Ridge Holland eliminated The Street Profits first, then The Brutes eliminated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Sheamus and Holland continued to dominate by eliminating Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, then Hit Row. Pretty Deadly finally defeated The Brutes to earn the title shot.

WWE has confirmed Pretty Deadly vs. Owens and Zayn with the titles on the line for the Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown on June 30 from The O2 Arena in London, England.

The June 30 SmackDown will also see Charlotte Flair challenge WWE Women’s Champion Asuka.

Below are several shots from tonight’s Gauntlet opener at the Rupp Arena in Louisville, KY:

Gotta keep your head on a swivel, @MachineGunKA 😳@WWESheamus with a Brogue Kick from out of nowhere!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bjedGICZHf — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023

#PrettyDeadly has plans to celebrate for a long, long, long, long, long time if they become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions 🤦#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wtbQDHqMda — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023

