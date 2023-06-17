Mandy Rose opens up about her time away from wrestling.

The former NXT Women’s Champion was shockingly fired from the company back in December due to the content she was posting on her FanTime website. Rose recently appeared on The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show on I95 Rock to discuss her departure and what she has been up to in the mean time.

I’m on a little bit of a different path now, I’m in a little transitional phase. I’m no longer with the WWE right now. Not to say that I won’t wrestle in the future, I’m not really sure, but I’m taking a break right now and I’m focusing on my skincare line, my other brands, DaMandyz Donutz, helping out at my dad’s deli, I have some plans in the works that I want to help out with them and do some things. My dad is pretty old school, so I want to revamp a little bit. I have some ideas. I’m really busy on my exclusive fan site, FanTime, I get to really engage with my fans. It’s been awesome. I can’t complain, it’s been great.

Rose would be asked about a potential return to wrestling. She gives the classic “never say never” line but does admit that she’s been enjoying her time away and hopes to start a family soon.

It’s hard to say right now because I am enjoying my time being home and being able to come up to New York and be with my family and hang out at my dad’s deli and just have the time because our schedules are crazy (in wrestling). I’m not going to say it’s in my past and I’ll never go back to it, but I will say right now, I’m really enjoying the time and doing a lot of other things. Eventually, I want to start a family one day and it’s a little hard in the wrestling world. You can still do it. I don’t know what the future brings. I don’t want to say I’ll never go back because it’s an amazing sport, I love it, and the last year and a half I really brought my character and put a lot of equity in my name, which I’m very grateful for.

You can check out Rose’s full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)