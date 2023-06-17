It’s AEW Collision-eve, and it sure feels like the company is building to tomorrow’s debut like they would a regular PPV, so let’s see what we can expect tonight:

Mixed Six-Person Tag Match: Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, & Aubrey Edwards vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, & Karen Jarrett

Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora

CHAOS vs. The United Empire

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido

AEW Rampage 6/16/23

From the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.! Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Chris Jericho are on commentary and the wrestlers are already in the ring so let’s do this.

Match #1. CHAOS vs. The United Empire

Fletcher chops Trent to start but Trent responds with a pair of knees. Rocky gets the tag and Ospreay does as well. Forearms and a European uppercut by Ospreay drops Rocky, who comes back with a hurricanrana. Rocky looks for a dive but Cobb stops him. double shoulder block by Best Friends and a suicide dive by Rocky to the outside. Cannonball over the top by Chuck takes out Fletcher and an Orihari moonsault by Trent takes out everyone. Rocky corners Osprey and puts the boots to him before making the tag to Chuck. Handspring corkscrew kick to Taylor and Cobb is in now. Huge biel by Cobb sends Chuck across the ring before tagging in Fletcher. Rapid fire chops by Ospreay and Fletcher to Chuck in the corner and a huge spinning back breaker. Chuck makes some space and hits the Soul Food on Jeff Cobb. Trent and Fletcher both tag themselves in and trade chops in the center of the ring and trade waist locks with Chuck taking Fletcher to suplex city. Saito suplex by Trent. Trent with a running elbow in the corner but Fletcher catches him with a sheerdrop brainbuster. Two count. Rocky in to make the save and a missile dropkick off the top. Cobb in illegally with a huge German suplex to Trent. Cobb drags Fletcher to the corner and tags himself in. Double knees by Roppongi Vice. Twice. Body slam to Cobb from Chuck. Enziguiri into a Soul Food and half and half by CHAOS. THREE WAY HUG but Cobb with a double back suplex to Best Friends. Diving hurricanrana attempt by Rocky but Cobb catches him with a huge overhead belly-to-belly. Ospreay with a running boot in the corner and a diving elbow strike off the top rope. Hidden Blade by Ospreay but Rocky coutners into a roll up. Dropkick by Cobb to Chuck as Trent comes in with a tornado DDT. Hook kick by Ospreay to Trent and Rocky with a big lariat. Rocky looks for the Sliced Bread but Fletcher catches him in mid-air upside down and connects with the spinning tombstone. Hidden Blade finishes this one.

Winners: United Empire

Rating: ***1/4. Big win for the United Empire in a typical AEW trios match, and I mean that in a good way because they usually rule. Ospreay feels like a star but the UE are a great trios team.

Match #2. Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora

Taya attacks in the corner and hits the double knees to a seated Adora. Sliding German suplex by Valkyrie. Adora tries to Charge but Valkyrie responds with a spear. Crossfaces by Valkyrie now before grapevining the legs and finishing with the curb stomp.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Rating: NR

Match #3. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Karen Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, & Aubrey Edwards

Mark and Jay start. Mark quickly shoulder blocks Jay to the floor and Jarrett tags himself in. Hip tosses by Mark and Karen gets the tag, which means, here comes Aubrey. Aubrey looks for the fight but Karen retreats and tags Jay. Mark comes in now and here’s Papa Briscoe. Double shoulder block by the Briscoes! Two count by Papa. Papa throws Jay head-first into the top turnbuckle and tags in Mark. Vertical suplex by Mark. Jeff tags himself in as Jay chop blocks Mark from behind. Jeff puts the boots to Mark in the corner throughout the PIP. Knee to the stomach by Jeff and a swinging neckbreaker by Jay as we go to a full commercial. Back from break and Papa gets the hot tag! Jay and Jeff fight about who’s going to have to fight Papa Briscoe, Clothesline by Papa to Jeff. HUGE lariat to Jay turns him inside out and Mark tags Aubrey. Aubrey beats the breaks off of Karen but Karen goes to the eyes and grabs a guitar. Aubrey kicks her in the stomach and takes the guitar but Jay makes the save. Jay dares Aubrey to hit him with the guitar as Satnam distracts the referee… Aubrey cracks Jay! Karen tries to attack from behind with The Stroke but Aubrey sends her into the ropes and locks in the figure four as Karen taps!

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, & Aubrey Edwards

Rating: *3/4. All kinds of gaga and Memphis stuff here, but who cares, it made a moment and Papa f’n Briscoe got in the ring.

Match #4. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido

Bandido runs into a huge boot early before getting tossed from the fireman’s carry. Bandido avoids the Powerdrive knee and attempts a 21 Plex but Takeshita holds on. Takeshita sends Bandido to the outside and follows up with a big plancha. Takeshita delivers a huge running boot that sends Bandido into the front row. Bandido floats over a suplex and gets Takeshita up for a delayed vertical suplex of his own. Second delayed vertical suplex by Bandido. Enziguiri over the rope as Bandido comes off the top with a diving hurricanrana to Takeshita off the apron! Bandido springboards in the ring but Takeshita catches him with a huge knee to the face. Abdominal stretch battle during the break. Bandido comes off the ropes with a tilt a whirl DDT and both men are down. Takeshita rolls to the outside and Bandido comes off the top with a huge moonsault! Takeshita back in the ring and Bandido follows with a springboard that misses, and it’s a Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita! Two count. Huge gorilla press by Bandido and a frog splash off the top! Two count. Both men are up top now and Bandido is looking for the moonsault fall away slam, but Takeshita bites his face. Lariat off the top by Takeshita! One, two, no! Hammer fists by Takeshita. Powerdrive Knee but Bandido catches him and it’s X Marks the Spot! 21 Plex by Bandido but Takeshita lands on his feet! Chaos Theory but Bandido lands on his feet! Trading boots! Powerbomb reverse into Code Red by Bandido. Hurricanrana driver by Bandido! Trading lariats now but the Powerdrive knee by Takeshita catches Bandido. Bullhamer elbow to the back of the neck by Takeshita and the second Powerdrive knee finishes this one.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating ****. Exactly the awesomeness that you think it would be. Both guys are “build the entire company around these guys for the future” talents and this was everything you could want on a Rampage. Bandido is so insanely strong, and the eventual showdown between Omega and Takeshita will rule.

Final Thoughts: Another strong Rampage. The fact that the show is always taped hurts the appeal, but if you make the matches worth watching, people will still tune in. Guys like Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Takeshita, and Bandido will surely help. 8.25/10.