Bron Breakker gets hits with tough question by Phil Strum from Under The Ring.

The former two-time NXT Champion was asked about his father, the legendary Rick Steiner, making transphobic comments to IMPACT’s Gisele Shaw at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 39 weekend. The incident quickly gained traction in the wrestling media and Steiner was banned from WrestleCon due to his behavior.

Breakker, who has been silent on the issue since it happened, tells Strum that his father’s actions are not a reflection of who he is and what he’s about.

Yeah, you know, I appreciate the question. I can’t speak for my father, but that’s not a reflection of me and who I am and what I’m about.

A number of major names in the industry came to Shaw’s aide after the incident at WrestleCon, including AEW superstar Chris Jericho. You can read about the immediate reaction to that here.