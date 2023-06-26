WWE star Sonya Deville recently chatted with Alfred Konuwa from Forbes about a variety of different topics, which includes Deville naming her LGBTQ Mount Rushmore and a touching story of how she met her fiancee, Toni Cassano.

Deville, who is a member of the LGBTQ community herself, names Katy Perry, RuPaul, and the musician Fletcher as inspirations in her life.

That is so hard, oh my gosh. So I’m going to go with Fletcher. Fletcher is a musician if you don’t know, she’s incredible. She’s been someone that I’ve looked up to for a couple years. Me and my fiancee love her. She just makes LGBTQ music which, when you’re gay, and you’re listening to music sometimes it’s hard to relate about a guy singing about a woman and vice versa. Fletcher sings about her life and her love stories so it’s really relatable and cool. Also Katy Perry. She’s been a huge advocate for the LGBTQ community for so long in her music, obviously. RuPaul is incredible, I used to religiously watch [RuPaul’s Drag Race]. There’s just so many and I feel like I’m not going to give a solid answer if I answer on the spot, so I’ll do my mini Mount Rushmore.

The 29-year-old star later discusses meeting Cassano and how she knew from the very beginning that she would be the person she would marry.

It’s going to sound odd, but it was before I even met her. I followed her on Instagram for a few years, and she followed me, and I would just look at her posts and I was like ‘this is like my wife.’ I know it sounds crazy, but she just had everything going on that I’m into. And she just seemed so genuine and real, and the day I met her I was like ‘she’s exactly everything I thought she would be and more.’

In a separate interview, Deville spoke about how she’s remained one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division but has never held a title. You can read about that here.