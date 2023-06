This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube and shows the gang getting into some antics ahead of Forbidden Door 2. This includes the Young Bucks trying to hang out with Eddie Kingston, Matt Jackson revealing that he’s lost out on some sponsorships, and footage from the Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view event. Check out the full episode below. Click here if you missed last week’s episode.