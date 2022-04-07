Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon.

As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp.

Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.

In an update, the surgery was done in Birmingham, Alabama, earlier this week, according to PWInsider. Boogs is scheduled to leave Alabama this weekend to return home and begin rehab for the injury.

Early estimates had Boogs out of action for 6-12 months, but there’s no word yet on if that has changed now that surgery is over.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Boogs’ recent statement on his injury and WrestleMania 38 experience.

Stay tuned for more.

