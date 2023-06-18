Ricky Morton looks back on one of tag team wrestling’s most prolific feuds, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express vs. The Midnight Express.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, where he called the rivalry the greatest in the history of territory wrestling. Morton explains how the two teams made the promoters so much money.

It’s the greatest. It made history, and I’m not patting myself on the back. Because it was the first time that people got the opportunities in territories to get a big push. Bill Watts gave us that push. We didn’t have to worry about the booker going and beating me next week to get himself over. Everything clicked. I remember Jerry Jarrett, telling [Jim Cornette], ‘Jimmy, if you can get as much heat with the fans as you do the boys, we’re gonna make a million dollars.’ And he did, and it was exactly like that. And the people somehow bought into it, because it was a tag team. The personal thing, the Expresses. Everybody hated Jimmy Cornette, even Bobby [Eaton] and Dennis [Condrey]. But he had so much heat.

Morton adds that because the two teams wrestled each other so much no two matches were the same, which in his mind is the art of the business.

We wrestled every night. The first match wasn’t as good as the next one. We added something, something happened in the match that I’d tell Robert, ‘Wait, let’s add this to the spot. Get the referee,” […] in about two months of that s**t, you’ve got your s**t down pat. You’ve got seven different matches.

