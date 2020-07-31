Ricky Starks Clarifies Some Misinformation Regarding His Wrestling Training

AEW star Ricky Starks took to Twitter earlier today to clarify some “misinformation” that circulated on his Wikipedia page, which states that the former NWA television champion was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and that he made his wrestling debut in 2012.
In a series of tweets Starks writes, “Since this keeps getting asked, my Wikipedia is filled with misinformation. I was not trained by Booker T. And I didn’t debut in 2012, it was October 2011. Thank you for coming to my Starks Talk.”
And I didn't debut in 2012, it was October 2011
Thank you for coming to my Starks Talk.
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) July 31, 2020
Starks worked the main event on this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed up with FTW champion Brian Cage in a losing effort against Darby Allin and world champion Jon Moxley.
