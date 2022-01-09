Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special on TNT featured Absolute Ricky Starks defending the FTW championship against veteran Matt Sydal, one of three title matchups featured on the program.
After a wild back and forth Starks managed to defeat Sydal and continue his reign as FTW champion. The belt has been noticeably absent from competition since Starks dethroned Brian Cage last year. Highlights from the bout can be seen below.
The FTW Championship is on the line!
#RickyStarks working on the lower back of @MattSydal
Ricky Starks kicks out!
You can see the full results to Battle of the Belts here.