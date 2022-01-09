Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special on TNT featured Absolute Ricky Starks defending the FTW championship against veteran Matt Sydal, one of three title matchups featured on the program.

After a wild back and forth Starks managed to defeat Sydal and continue his reign as FTW champion. The belt has been noticeably absent from competition since Starks dethroned Brian Cage last year. Highlights from the bout can be seen below.

