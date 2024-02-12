Ricky Starks and Adam Copeland had quite the verbal exchange on the October 14, 2023 episode of AEW Collision.

During the interaction between the two on the weekly Saturday night prime time program, Starks started the insults by telling Copeland “not to look at him with his bug eyes.”

This led to Copeland firing back with his own off-the-cuff remark, calling Starks a “vanilla midget” and calling him out for taking his style from WWE legend The Rock.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks spoke about this verbal exchange during a recent appearance on the Hold The Mayo podcast.

“You know how it is,” Starks began. “It’s just like, I’m trying to really choose how I want to navigate my career at this point [smiles]. I did say it off the cuff, but to me, it wasn’t a big deal. The response afterward, I want you to know, you know how you’re going back and forth with your partners, and y’all are roasting each other, and you can tell that they got a little bit hurt by it? If you watch it back, I got my glasses on, and I said, ‘okay.’ [shrugs shoulders]. You could see by my response, I was like, ‘Wow, that really sent me over the edge,’ then I kept it moving. I’m too cool with that sh*t. It’s just one of those things.”

Starks continued, “I promise you, I did not get eaten up by his response. He didn’t eat me up. If anything, he looked stupid with calling me what he did. I really wish I would have hit him back, I thought about it after, I wish I would have said, ‘Ay dawg, I’m actually black. So, you’re wrong. Sorry.’ It was funny.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.