Will we ever see Tony Khan step in-between the ring ropes for a pro wrestling match some day?

The AEW and ROH President recently appeared as a guest on The Levack and Goz Show for an interview, during which he was asked about the possibility of having an actual match.

“I don’t think anybody really wants to see that,” Khan said. “Not anytime soon. That’s not anything I think we’re going to do.”

Khan continued, “I do think AEW has a great roster, the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now.”

Check out the complete interview below, or at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.