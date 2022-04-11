AEW star and current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently spoke with NOLA.com about a wide range of topics, including how much he used to study Ricky Steamboat and Steve Austin from their WCW days. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he used to study Ricky Steamboat and Steve Austin in their WCW days:

“Ricky Steamboat is a guy I used to watch for his body movement. And young Steve Austin from WCW days. I don’t purposefully try to imitate these people, but to see how fluid their body was, how free they were, it gave me more confidence in what my body was capable of doing.”

How AEW is like having scrambled eggs prepared differently:

“I think all of us know what scrambled eggs are like. Everyone can make scrambled eggs, but when you watch a video with Gordon Ramsey, he shows you how to make them with cream of tartar and they’re not rubbery. They’re moist, and you’re like, ‘Whoa! I’ve been used to this for so long, and now my head is on its side.’ It’s different, it’s authentic. I’m being presented with something I haven’t seen before, or if I have, it’s been a very long time.”