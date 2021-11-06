WWE star and former United States champion Ricochet was the guest on today’s edition of the Bump to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his desire to step into the ring with members of the SmackDown roster that he hasn’t been able to face since he’s mainly been on Monday Night Raw. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On accepting Drew McIntyre’s open challenge:

“The message that I sent tonight, I told Drew the same thing. He keeps going out there with these open challenges. One day, someone’s going to go out there and smack him right in his mouth. And I guess that’s the same thing that I would say to everybody else is just get ready for that.”

Says his goal is to prove that he is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in WWE:

“The goal going forward is just to continue to prove to everybody that I am one of the most entertaining sports entertainers that this company or this business has. And that’s the goal going forward, is to continue going out there every single week [and] being one of the most talked-about sports entertainers this company has.”

On who he is looking forward to feuding with on SmackDown:

“Everybody knows I’ve been on Raw since 2019. Now being part of SmackDown, there are a lot of guys I haven’t had the chance to get in there with. We’ve got Shinsuke [Nakamura], Sami Zayn, and Hit Row over here that I haven’t had the chance to tussle with. So, that’s exciting.”

Talking Smack can be watched on the WWE Network on the Peacock app.

