WWE stars Emma and Riddick (Madcap) Moss are engaged to be married.

Emma broke the news on her personal Instagram profile, which shows Moss down on one knee popping the question. Along with the photo she writes the following caption: “I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked.”

Both Moss and Emma were selected to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.