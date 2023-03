AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that former women’s champion Riho will be taking on Emi Sakura on this evening’s edition of Rampage from San Francisco. Khan writes, “After a huge win in her return to AEW Wednesday on Dynamite, former World Champion Riho will fight her longtime rival Emi Sakura live on TNT TONIGHT!”

TONIGHT

Friday Night #AEWRampage

San Francisco, CA @cowpalacesf

LIVE on @TNTdrama

After a huge win in her return to AEW Wednesday on Dynamite, former World Champion Riho will fight her longtime rival Emi Sakura live on TNT TONIGHT!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Mogul Affiliates (Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux)

-Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

-Riho vs. Emi Sakura