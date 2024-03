A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Georgia.

Former AEW women’s champion Riho will go one-on-one with former TBS Champion Kris Statlander on the show, which takes place from the Gas South Arena in Duluth. The news was broken this evening by Tony Khan.

TOMORROW, Wed 3/6@GS_District Atlanta

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, tomorrow 8pm ET/7pm CT Kris Statlander vs Riho After a big win in Greensboro on Sunday, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander battles former @AEW Women's World Champion Riho in Georgia on Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Q0lecNFZUd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 6, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 03/06 DYNAMITE

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Kris Statlander vs. Riho