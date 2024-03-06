WWE NXT Results 3/5/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

First Match: DIJAK vs. Joe Gacy In The Asylum Match

Gacy avoids a big chair shot from Dijak. Gacy kicks Dijak in the gut. Dijak drives his knee into the midsection of Gacy. Gacy with a gut punch. Dijak throws Gacy into the steel. Dijak with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Dijak with clubbing blows to Gacy’s back. Dijak repeatedly kicks Gacy in the face. Gacy with a toe kick. Dijak answers with a forearm smash. Gacy rolls Dijak over for a two count. Gacy blocks The SuperKick. Gac with a straight right hand. Gacy repeatedly drives Dijak face first into the steel. Dijak clotheslines the back of Gacy’s neck. Dijak repeatedly stomps on Gacy’s back. Dijak receives a low blow from the punching machine in the do not open box. Gacy blinds Dijak with the fire extinguisher. Gacy with a Death Valley Driver of his own for a two count. Gacy stomps on Dijak’s back. Gacy with a forearm smash. Dijak avoids The Handspring Lariat. Dijak drops Gacy with The Cyclone Boot for a two count. Dijak goes for High Justice, but Gacy counters with a DDT for a two count.

Gacy dumps a trash can on Dijak’s back. Gacy is throwing haymakers at Dijak. Gacy with The Pump Kick. Gacy uppercuts Dijak. Gacy slams Dijak’s head on the steel. Gacy puts Dijak on the top turnbuckle. Gacy punches Dijak in the back. Gacy rams Dijak’s face against the steel. Dijak blocks The Avalanche German Suplex. Dijak lands The MoonSault off the top of the cage for a two count. Dijak puts Gacy in a straight jacket. Dijak tees off on Gacy. Gacy with a Release German Suplex. Dijak responds with a chair shot across the back of Gacy. Gacy denies High Justice. Gacy kicks Dijak in the face. Dijak with two back elbow smashes. Dijak puts Gacy on the top turnbuckle. Gacy blocks The SuperPlex. Gacy HeadButts Dijak. Gacy sends Dijak crashing through the table. Gacy with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Gacy with rapid fire haymakers. Dijak follows that with a Running Lariat. Dijak wraps tape around Gacy’s eyes. Dijak repeatedly whips Gacy with the kendo stick. Gacy with a desperation low blow. Gacy with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Dijak receives the kendo stick treatment. Dijak launches Gacy through the door in the corner for a two count. Dijak connects with Two Feast Your Eyes to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIJAK via Pinfall

– Luca Crusifino agrees to become Tony D’Angelo’s consigliere.

– We see Fallon Henley having a conversation with Riley Osborne. Osborne was thrown off by Thea Hail’s play hard to get attitude during their date. Henley says that Hail has just been getting bad advice lately. Blair Davenport pokes fun at Henley always poking her nose in business that doesn’t belong to her. Henley challenges Davenport to a match. Davenport says that Henley wouldn’t want that because it will add to the long list of things that don’t go well for her.

Second Match: The Wolf Dogs (c) vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson w/Chase University For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Baron Corbin and Andre Chase will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Corbin backs Chase into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Corbin shoves Chase. Chase with a knife edge chop. Chase rolls Corbin over for a two count. Corbin clotheslines Chase. Corbin knocks Hudson off the ring apron. Corbin with a FaceBuster. Corbin tags in Breakker. Running Lariat/German Suplex Combination. Breakker pops back on his feet. Chase with heavy bodyshots. Breakker goes for The Press Powerslam, but Chase lands back on his feet. Breakker decks Chase with a back elbow smash. Breakker applies a side headlock. Chase whips Breakker across the ring. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Chase. Breakker with a running clothesline. Breakker tags in Corbin. Double Irish Whip. Assisted GutBuster for a two count. Hudson ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Hudson clotheslines Breakker over the top rope. Hudson dumps Corbin out of the ring. Assisted Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Chase with Two SuperKicks. Chase with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron.

Chase sends Corbin back first into the ringside barricade. Chase with a knife edge chop. Chase slams Corbin’s head on the apron. Chase rolls Corbin back into the ring. Chase with a double throat thrust. Chase tags in Hudson. Chase University gangs up on Corbin. Hudson applies a wrist lock. Hudson whips Corbin into the turnbuckles. Hudson with a corner clothesline. Hudson tags in Chase. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Corbin scores the elbow knockdown. Corbin with a straight right hand. Corbin with forearm shivers. Corbin puts Chase on the top turnbuckle. Corbin with a big haymaker. Corbin tags in Breakker. Chase with desperation boots. Breakker responds with The Super FrankenSteiner. Breakker punches Chase. Breakker is choking Chase with his knee. Breakker tags in Corbin. Corbin with a gut punch. Corbin applies a half nelson chin lock. Chase is displaying his fighting spirit. Corbin stops Chase in his tracks. Corbin drives Chase back first into the turnbuckles. Corbin tags in Breakker.

The Wolf Dogs with Tandem Cutters for a two count. Breakker applies a front face lock. Breakker tags in Corbin. Double Irish Whip. Chase holds onto the ropes. Chase dumps Breakker out of the ring. Chase decks Corbin with a back elbow smash. Chase sends Corbin shoulder first into the steel ring post. Hudson and Breakker are tagged in. Hudson scores two forearm knockdowns. Hudson ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Hudson drops Breakker with The Big Boot. Hudson ducks a clothesline from Chase. Hudson unloads a flurry of jabs. Hudson delivers The Bionic Elbow. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Hudson. Corbin made the blind tag. Hudson with The Bossman Slam to Breakker. Hudson with The Sidewalk Slam for a two count. Hudson whips Corbin across the ring. Corbin launches Hudson over the top rope.

Hudson buries his shoulder into the midsection of Corbin. Hudson with The Slingshot German Sulex. Hudson tags in Chase. Chase University hits The Fratliner for a two count. Breakker and Hudson are trading back and forth shots. Breakker dumps Hudson out of the ring. Chase with a Jumping Knee Lift. Corbin responds with a Hip Toss into the turnbuckles. Haymaker Exchange. Breakker with a Pump Knee Strike. Breakker with a Flying Lariat off the apron. Corbin clotheslines Chase over the top rope. Chase uppercuts Corbin. Chase sends Breakker crashing into the steel ring steps. Chase with an Apron Enzuigiri. Chase with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Chase SuperKicks Corbin. Breakker tags himself in. Corbin connects with The End Of Days. Breakker plants Chase with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Wolf Dogs via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Carmelo Hayes. Melo says that Ilja Dragunov’s decision making skills are terrible. When has he ever back down from a fight? That was a rhetorical question. Tony D may have outsmarted him last week, but Melo found a new set of personal security guards. You saw what happened to the last guy that tried to jump the line. The NXT Title is reversed to the biggest star in NXT. And there’s no bigger star than Carmelo Hayes. He’s going to create history by going back-to-back with championship victories at Stand & Deliver because he is HIM.

Third Match: Shawn Spears vs. Uriah Connors

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears backs Connors into the turnbuckles. Spears whispers something in Connors ears. Connors with forearm shivers. Connors with a knife edge chop. Spears HeadButts Connors. Spears with Muay Thai Knee Strikes in the corner. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Spears says that it takes a certain kind of man to hold a mirror up to humanity. Most of you won’t like what you see. Being forced to be what you are instead of what you truly want to be.

That’s the very definition of hypocrisy. Ridge Holland, those words hit a little too close to home, don’t they? You say, every time you compete in this ring, it’s for your family. That sounds like a moral success, but the thing is, I don’t believe you. You are lying to yourself, Ridge. The darkness of thoughts, they get a hold of all of us, especially me. But the difference between me and you, Ridge, it’s that when I hold the mirror up to my face, I’m not ashamed of what I see. You can’t say the same, and you know I’m right. So enough of this emotional damage that you’re going through. It’s time to be a man. Holland tees off on Spears.

Winner: Shawn Spears via Pinfall

– Josh Briggs wishes Brooks Jensen luck in his NXT North American Title match next week against Oba Femi. DIJAK says that Briggs is lying to himself. Jensen is a dead man walking, and he knows it.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Ilja Dragunov. What does he think about tonight’s main event? When you are the NXT Champion, you can’t be surprised by anything. He likes Tony D’Angelo, he’s a man of vision. However, he sees the end of that vision very differently. He doesn’t take anything away from Carmelo Hayes as far as his in-ring ability is concerned. Melo has to earn this rematch tonight. Stacks tells Dragunov that The Don will see him at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Fourth Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Asuka and Lyra Valkyria will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Asuka applies a wrist lock. Test Of Strength. Valkyria with a wrist lock takedown. Valkyria with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Asuka dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyria tells Asuka to bring it. Sane and Paxley are tagged in. Sane with a waist lock go-behind. Sane with clubbing blows to Paxley’s back. Sane sends Paxley to the corner. Paxley launches Sane over the top rope. Sane buries her shoulders into the midsection of Paxley. Sane dives over Paxley. Sane taunts Paxley. Paxley starts crawling towards Sane. Sane tugs on Paxley’s hair. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Rockers Punches. Sane reverses out of the irish whip from Paxley. Sane with a Headscissors Takeover that sends Paxley to the floor. Sane takes a swipe at Valkyria. Asuka kicks Paxley behind the referee’s back. Sane tags in Asuka. Asuka talks smack to Paxley. Paxley slaps Asuka in the face. Asuka with a Spinning Back Kick. Asuka with Kawada Kicks. Asuka pulls Paxley down to the mat. Asuka tags in Saane. Double Irish Whip. The Kabuki Warriors deliver their combination offense. Running Bulldog/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count.

Sane applies a waist lock. Paxley floats over into a front face lock. Paxley sends Sane to the corner. Paxley tags in Valkyria. Paxley repeatedly stomps on Sane’s chest. Valkyria is trying to calm down Paxley. Valkyria applies a front face lock. Paxley tags herself in. Paxley with a shot to Sane’s ribs. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Stereo Dropkicks. Stereo Wrecking Ball Dropkicks. Paxley rolls Sane back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Paxley with a Twisting Elbow Drop for a one count. Paxley applies a side headlock. Asuka tags herself in. Sane drops down on the canvas. Asuka kicks Paxley in the back. Asuka with clubbing mid-kicks. Asuka taunts Valkyria. Paxley forearm shivers. Asuka responds with another Mid-Kick for a two count. Asuka tags in Sane.

Sane drives Paxley face first into Asuka’s backside. Sane backs Paxley into the ropes. Sane slaps Paxley in the chest. Paxley rolls Sane over for a two count. Sane stops Paxley in her tracks. Sane applies a front face lock. Sane tags in Asuka. Assisted Boot Wash. Asuka applies an arm-bar. Asuka transitions into a wrist lock. Paxley rocks Sane with a forearm smash. Paxley kicks Sane in the face. Paxley kicks Asuka in the ribs. Asuka applies The Ankle Lock. Sane tags herself in. Sane takes a swipe at Valkyria. Sane with clubbing blows to Paxley’s back. Sane reapplies The Ankle Lock. Sane dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Paxley crawls under Sane’s legs. Paxley tags in Valkyria. Valkyria with a Flying Crossbody Block. Valkyria with two clotheslines. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Asuka. Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Asuka. Valkyria with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Valkyria goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sane gets in the way. Valkyria drops Asuka with The DDT. Stereo Fisherman’s Busters.

Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sane fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Valkyria thrust kicks the midsection of Sane. Valkyria whips Sane across the ring. Sane holds onto the ropes. Sane kicks Valkyria in the face. Asuka tags herself in. CodeBreaker/Running BlockBuster Combination. Sliding D/Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. Valkyria blocks The German Suplex. Valkyria decks Asuka with a back elbow smash. Valkyria with The Pump Kick. Asuka responds with a Mid-Kick. Asuka with a Pop Up Knee Strike. Asuka goes for a German Suplex, but Valkyria rolls her over for a two count. Valkyria dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyria tags in Paxley. BackBreaker/Flying Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria accidentally clocks Paxley with The Spinning Heel Kick. Sane nails Valkyria with The Spinning Back Fist. Asuka kicks Paxley in the back of the head. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane connects with The Insane Elbow to pickup the victory. After the match, Valkyria is trying to apologize to Paxley. Roxanne Perez attacks Valkyria from behind. Perez with The Divorce Court. Perez repeatedly drives Valkyria shoulder first into the ring post. Perez viciously stomps on the left shoulder of Valkyria.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors via Pinfall

– We see Lyra Valkyria be taken away in an ambulance.

Fifth Match: Blair Davenport vs. Fallon Henley

Henley applies a waist lock. Davenport with a back elbow smash. Davenport grabs a side headlock. Henley transitions into a top wrist lock. Davenport rocks Henley with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Henley. Henley with a Discus Back Elbow. Henley sweeps out the legs of Davenport. Henley with a Diving Leg Lariat. Henley with a Sliding Haymaker from the outside. Henley follows that with a bodyscissors rollup for a two count. Davenport clings onto the middle rope. Davenport kicks Henley in the gut. Davenport side steps Henley into the turnbuckles. Henley launches Davenport over the top rope. Davenport slams the left shoulder of Henley on the top rope. Davenport with The Flying Double Foot Stomp.

Davenport with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Davenport applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Davenport works on her joint manipulation game. Henley kicks Davenport in the face. Henley with forearm shivers. Henley with a diving clothesline. Henley slaps Davenport in the chest. Henley with a Diving Face Plant for a two count. Henley clotheslines Davenport over the top rope. Davenport with a forearm smash. Davenport sends Henley back first into the steel ring steps. Davenport goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Henley ducks out of the way. Sol Ruca nails Davenport with The Cartwheel DDT on the floor behind the referee’s back. Ruca rolls Davenport back into the ring. Henley connects with The Shining Wizard to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fallon Henley via Pinfall

– Jacy Jayne scolds Chase University in the backstage area. Thea Hail informs everybody that she needs a tag team partner following her brawl with Kiana James and Izzi Dame. Jacy tells Thea that she’ll be busy next week.

– Arianna Grace tells AVA that the only way she’ll get back in the ring with Gigi Dolin is, if she wins, Dolin will have to let her reshape her image.

– Shawn Spears is looking forward to having a match with Ridge Holland next week. He’s going to make Ridge embrace the rage that’s inside of him.

The No Quarter Catch Crew Celebration

Drew Gulak: Last week, the entire world saw what the three of us already knew about Charlie Dempsey, and that’s the fact that he is one of the most unique grapplers in all of professional wrestling. Thanks to Charlie, The NXT Heritage Cup now sits with The No Quarter Catch Crew.

Charlie Dempsey: I got to say that winning this an honor. See, the Heritage Cup is something that I’ve hold a great interest in for quite some time now. This cup represents the style of competition that perfectly aligns itself with my vision of the pure art of this sport. But this prize, it’s not just mine, alone.

Damon Kemp: It’s about time that the Heritage Cup is represented and showcased by athletes in combat. My boy Charlie here won the cup. We are all champions here as a collective. The catch clause means that any member of The No Quarter Catch Crew can defend this championship.

Drew Gulak: Speaking of our moment, The NQCC will officially enter itself in the NXT Tag Team Elimination Tournament, made earlier today by General Manager, AVA. So, come Stand and Deliver, we will not only be NXT Heritage Cup Champion, but NXT Tag Team Champions.

Damon Kemp: And we will succeed by showing no pity.

Drew Gulak: No mercy.

Charlie Dempsey: No remorse.

William Regal: Ladies and gentlemen, it’s great to see all of you again. The Heritage Cup Championship means the absolute world to me, because that championship represents outstanding competitors from the British and European scene, for generations. So, every time that cup is contested, all the ladies and gentlemen that came before me, from Europe, it’s a tribute to them. And I take that very personally. So, I hope you defend this cup with the honor, and the integrity it deserves.

Charlie Dempsey: I’ll defend this cup better than you ever did.

William Regal: I’ll be watching.

– We see Noam Dar completely despondent inside The Meta Four Lounge. Noam Dar says that the past is the past, it’s time to look forward to a brighter future.

– Von Wagner tells Mr. Stone that he’s not finished with Lexis King. However, Stone needs Wagner to step aside because King made things personal with him. Stone needs to fight this battle alone.

Sixth Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo w/The Family. The Winner Will Battle Ilja Dragunov For The WWE NXT Championship At NXT Stand & Deliver

Hayes is throwing haymakers at Angelo. Angelo shoves Hayes. Hayes with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hayes with two haymakers. Angelo reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Angelo drops Hayes with two shoulder tackles. Hayes drops down on the canvas. Angelo with a Roll Through Belly to Back Toss. Angelo talks smack to Hayes. Angelo blocks a boot from Hayes. Angelo kicks Hayes in the gut. Angelo with a Corner Spear. Angelo with clubbing shoulder blocks. Angelo follows that with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Hayes kicks Angelo in the ribs. Hayes with a chop/forearm combination. Hayes mocks Angelo. Angelo with Mafia Punches. Angelo with a Head Capture Suplex. Angelo scores the forearm knockdown. Angelo launches Hayes over the top rope. Hayes falls into the arms of his security guards. Angelo brings Hayes back into the ring.

Angelo slams Hayes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelo with a straight right hand. Angelo punches Hayes in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelo applies a rear chin lock. Hayes with another chop/forearm combination. Angelo answers with a toe kick. Hayes side steps Angelo into the turnbuckles. Hayes with The CodeBreaker on the left shoulder of Angelo. Hayes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hayes with The Swinging Arm-Ringer for a two count. Hayes applies an arm-bar. Hayes starts bending Angelo’s fingers. Hayes applies a top wrist lock. Angelo backs Hayes into the turnbuckles. Hayes maintains wrist control. Angelo flings Hayes across the ring. Hayes and Angelo are trading back and forth shots. Hayes kicks the left shoulder of Angelo. Angelo is pissed. Angelo with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Angelo with The SpineBuster. Angelo follows that with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count.

Hayes hyperextends the left shoulder of Angelo. Angelo with a straight right hand. Hayes kicks the left knee of Angelo. Hayes kicks Angelo in the face. Hayes fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hayes hammers down on the back of Angelo’s neck. Hayes turns a Vertical Suplex into a Cutter for a two count. Hayes applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Angelo rolls Hayes over for a two count. Hayes sends Angelo shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Hayes goes for a Missile Dropkick, but Angelo counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hayes slams the left shoulder of Angelo on the top rope. Hayes drops Angelo with The First 48 for a two count. Hayes goes back into the ground and pound attack. Hayes prepares for Nothing But Net. Hayes gets distracted by Trick Williams entrance music. Angelo nails Hayes with The SpineBuster. Angelo connects with The Forget About It to pickup the victory. After the match, Angelo says that he is a giving DON, so he got Hayes a present. Trick Williams tees off on Hayes and his security guards as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

