The viewership numbers are in for the March 4th edition of WWE Raw on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,649,000 average viewers, a decrease of 5% from the previous Monday’s viewership number of 1,738,000. It scored a rating of 0.54 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down from last Monday’s 0.57. That being said, the red-band still finished #1 in the 18-49 amongst cable programs.

Raw featured Jey Uso battling Drew McIntyre in the main event, as well as a major announcement by Adam Pearce regarding the WWE Intercontinental Championship being defended at WrestleMania 40. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.