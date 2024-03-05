An NXT star who has been out of action for some time is set to return on this evening’s Roadblock special. If you wish to avoid SPOILERS than DO NOT continue reading.

A vignette aired on the February 27th edition of NXT showing a beach setting and a “see you soon” message written in the sand. Fightful’s Corey Brennan has since confirmed that this vignette was for Sol Ruca, who is expected to be making her return at this evening’s Roadblock special. Ruca has been out of action since April 2023 due to a torn ACL. She did make her return on house show events but this will be her first television appearance since last year.

Brennan has also released these notes ahead of Roadblock:

-Shawn Spears is listed as facing off with Uriah Connors

-No Quarter Catch Crew are scheduled for a promo.

-Blair Davenport vs Fallon Henley is set for the show.

-The Asylum Match will kick off the show, while the number one contenders match will main event.

MORE ROADBLOCK SPOILERS:

– Ridge Holland is set to confront Shawn Spears after his match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew are set to be interrupted, but the addition to the segment was not listed.

– As of 3pm EST, Trick Williams was not backstage at the show.