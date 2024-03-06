Tonight’s NXT Roadblock television special takes place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here were the big news items coming out of the show.

-Dijak defeated Joe Gacy in the opening Asylum matchup after hitting Feast your Eyes twice.

-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker defeated Chase U to retain the NXT tag team titles. Breakker picked up the win after hitting Andre Chase with a spear.

-Shawn Spears wins his first match back in short fashion. His opponent was Brogan Finlay, son of Fit Finlay, who goes by Uriah Connors. Afterward Spears cut a cryptic promo directed at Ridge Holland. Holland would then attack, with Spears demanding that he hit him with a chair.

-The Kabuki Warriors retained the WWE women’s tag team titles. They will defend the titles next against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on the March 11th edition of Raw.

-Fallon Henley defeated Blair Davenport thanks to an assist by Sol Ruca, who did indeed make her return from injury as previously reported earlier today.

-No Catch Quarter cuts a promo about how they want to add more gold to their group after Charlie Dempsey won the Heritage Cup last week. William Regal comes out and asks if Dempsey will continue to bring honor to the cup. Dempsey says he will defend it better than Regal ever did.

-Commentary confirms two matchups for next week: Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland, Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship.

-Tony D’Angelo defeated Carmelo Hayes in the main event. He will go on to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. Trick Williams attacked Hayes after.