Tony Khan said March is going to be an important month for AEW so we’re starting fresh with Dynamite!

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland vs. The Kingdom

Riho vs. Kris Statlander

Wardlow vs. Matt Menard

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Brian Cage

AEW Dynamite 3/6/24

Live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia! A whole new intro tonight, a new stage, and the tunnels have returned!

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and here comes Swerve! Swerve says what’s Swerve’s house without the keys? Swerve thinks him not having that title is karma for all of the bad things he’s done in AEW. Swerve doubts himself, and maybe he shouldn’t be a champion? Maybe he’s a role player? The fans chant “you deserve it” in support. Swerve says something about Sunday felt different. People were truly rooting for Swerve on Sunday, and he will not let him down. Nothing changes from this point on… Samoa Joe? Whether you’re still holding that title or not, Swerve is coming for you, and that’s a promise. WHO’S HOUSE? SWERVE’S HOUSE.

Enter Samoa Joe.

For a man that Joe beat down the other day, Swerve still is talking funny. Making a lot of promises to the people that Swerve won’t be able to keep. Joe is here to give us a reality check. Here we are in Swerve’s house… but that house is in Joe’s world. Swerve tells Joe not to turn his back on him, and feels like Joe is taunting him by wearing his gear. Let’s do this right now.

UN. DIS. PUTED.

Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole, baybay? The only story worth talking about is the Undisputed Kingdom. Roddy is the new International Champion, The Kingdom are still the ROH World Tag Team Champions, and the only reason that Joe is the champion is because the UK let it happen. Six months from now nobody will care about Swerve. Wardlow WILL win the AEW World Championship and bring it home to it’s rightful.

Swerve wants to know how many times Adam Cole has failed? Swerve likes Cole’s new position as the Dr. Claw of this group. Cole wants The Kingdom vs. Joe and Swerve next week. Swerve wants it now, and Cole makes the rules, not Swerve.

Tony Schiavone excuses himself, and tells Cole that TK said it’s happening.. right… now!

Match #1. The Kingdom vs. Swerve & Samoa Joe

Joe beats down Bennett in the corner and avoids a charging Taven. Taven comes off the top with a dropkick and he takes out Bennett by accident. Manhattan drop and a big boot by Joe. Senton and a two count. Bennett provides a distraction and Taven takes control. Taven puts the boots to Joe during the commercial break as Taven delivers a forearm to the head from the apron. Enziguiri by Taven but he charges Joe in the corner and it’s the JOE A NAGE! Hot tag to Swerve who clears house with high kicks, tieres, and a diving European uppercut to the back of Bennett. Running pump kick off the apron to Taven and a rolling Flatliner to Bennett, Swerve holds on… brainbuster! Swerve goes up top for the stomp but Taven crotches him. Swerve throws Taven to the floor and hits the Swerve Stomp on Bennett. Housecall on Taven! JML Driver and this one is over!

Winners: Samoa Joe & Swerve

Rating: **1/4. The story here was Swerve was able to do what Joe wasn’t, and it wasn’t much of a match. Don’t know if we needed to beat the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions here, though.

After the match, Wardlow heads to the ring and Joe chokes Swerve out from behind.

Renee is in the back with Hook, and here’s Chris Jericho. Jericho said his first match in this country was against Hook’s father, Taz. Taz dumped Jericho on his head, and he’s never forgotten that. Jericho doesn’t see the appeal in Hook, well, he didn’t, until last Sunday when he dumped Jericho on his head. Jericho fist bumps Hook and walks away.

The EVPs are here with two announcements. Wait, never mind, let’s make the announcement tonight in the ring. Okay, then.

Match #2. FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Brian Cage

Hook ducks a clothesline and goes to the body but he EATS a superkick. Clothesline in the corner by Cage and an overhead arm trapped belly-to-belly sends Hook to the floor. Hook blasts Cage in the face with a fire extinguisher, as per it’s FTW rules. Trash can lids to the face of Cage now. Cage sends Hook into the steps face-first but he misses a charging knee. Powerslam by Cage on the floor! Both guys go crashing through the guard rail now as Cage finds all the weapons he can and brings them into the ring. Cage beats on Hook with a microphone during our PIP. Cage takes a chair to the back of Hook on the outside, before rolling him into the ring where we now see a guard rail set up in the corner. Hook counters an F5 into the DDT on a folding chair. Clotheslines by Hook but Cage isn’t budging, until he leaves his feet for a diving clothesline. T-Bone by Hook and a trash can into the face. T-Bone suplex by Hook through the guardrail! Two count. Crossfaces by Hook but Cage counters with a cazedora into a neckbreaker. Powerbomb by Cage but he holds on, picks Hook up, and hits the F5 on the chair! Two count. Cage gets a bag from under the ring and yep, it’s thumbtacks. Drillclaw attempt by Cage but Hook gets free and tries to lock in the RedRum, but gets sent into the corner. Kendo stick shot by Hook. Two. T-Bone into the tacks! Crossfaces by Hook and now it’s RedRum! Cage sits up and drops Hook in the tacks! Hook holds on and both guys are laying in the tacks… Cage goes out!

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Hook

Rating: ***1/4. This was a lot of fun and Hook did Hook things. Cage looked strong and Hook was tough to put away, and had to fight through some adversity to put the bigger guy to sleep.

The Gates of Agony jump the ring and lay out Hook, but Jericho is here with Floyd to make the save!

Tony Khan announces the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be vacated, and a tournament will be held.

Renee is here with Best Friends. Chuck Taylor still isn’t cleared, but Orange Cassidy and Trent will be taking part in the tournament and representing for the Best Friends.

Match #3. Killswitch w/ The Patriarchy vs. Matt Menard

Christian has joined the commentary table and Menard’s ribs are taped up from the chokeslam last week. Menard charges early but gets goozled, so he bites the fingers. Killswitch now with a chokeslam and The Extinction. Menard is out but Killswitch isn’t done. A second Extinction and this one is over.

Winner: Killswitch

Rating: NR. The Extinction is an awful looking finisher, by the way.

Daniel Garcia charges Killswitch after the match but gets outnumbered by The Patriarchy. Wayne’s World by Nick Wayne. Adam Copeland is here and he attacks The Patriarchy on the ramp! Copeland throws Killswitch off the stage through a table and avoids a low blow from Mother Wayne before chasing Christian! Down the ring, through ringside, out of the arena! Christian steals a car (“carjack jones”) and drives off! Copeland wants Christian in an I Quit Match in Toronto, and Tony Khan says it’s on.

Renee is in the back with Kyle O’Reilly. Kyle hates admitting this, but he never though he’d wrestle again. To be here, to be cleared, and to get a second chance to provide for his family and do the only thing he’s ever been good at… he’s grateful. Kyle has nothing but love and respect for the Undisputed Kingdom, and he’s got not idea what path he’ll take since he’s fallen so far down the mountain. Kyle’s got to do this on his own.

A very well-done video package of Sting’s last match is shown.

Tony Schiavone welcomes the EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas, the Young Bucks. Schiavone brings up the ass kicking they took on Sunday and Nicholas immediately kicks him out. Nicholas says Darby and Sting cheated on Sunday, but there’s something they can’t take away from the Bucks and that’s they ended Sting’s career forever. The Bucks have also entered themselves in the tag title tournament.

On to today’s agenda. Two huge announcements. Ahem.

In an effort to show no favoritism, Hangman Adam Page crossed the line by putting his hands on the referee’s on Sunday. Page is suspended indefinitely. Kenny Omega, he’s been missing dates for no good reason. Unfortunately, Kenny Omega is fired from The Elite. The fans are going to love this next one, but…

Wait, here’s Eddie Kingston.

By the way, he’s wearing sweatpants and Timbs.. and he gives them the finger. Kingston throws his fine money at Nicholas and Matt low blows him! The Bucks set up the EVP Trigger, but wait..

THE COINS. IT’S THE RAIN MAKER! KAZUCHIKA OKADA IS HERE IN AEW!

Okada stands side-by-side with Kingston but wait, he grabs him, and hits The Rainmaker! OKADA IS THE NEWEST MEMEBER OF THE ELITE!

Video package of the Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita match from Revolution is shown.

Match #4. Riho vs. Kris Statlander w/ Stokely Hathaway

Riho uses her speed early, avoiding a clothesline and catches Statlander with a dropkick. Drop toe hold by Riho on to the middle rope but she misses the Tiger Feint Kick. Shoulder block by Statlander and Riho bridges out of the pin. Deadlift by Statlander into a bear hug, right into a delayed vertical suplex. Riho tries a crossbody but Statlander catches her and gorilla presses her to the floor. Backbreaker by Statlander, she holds on, and delivers a second, followed by a stretch. Chops by Statlander now against the ropes. Riho with a big charging elbow in the corner and a Northern Light’s suplex with a bridge for two. Short-arm clothesline by Statlander. Two. Three. Statlander picks Riho up for a powerbomb but she gets sent to the middle rope with a hurricanrana. Tiger Feint Kick! Diving crossbody by Riho but Statlander catches her and rolls through, but Riho gets free and plants Statlander with a huge Dragon Suplex with a bridge that gets two. Statlander ducks a running knee and powerbombs Riho. High stack by Statlander gets two. Stokely rolls a chain in the ring to Statlander and distracts the referee. Statlander looks at the chain and thinks about it, and then throws it outside the ring. Riho looks for the cazedora but Statlander counters into a wheelbarrow suplex. German suplex by Statlander. Statlander looks for one more but Riho rolls her up for the win!

Winner: Riho

Rating: **3/4. This match picked up very nicely after the break. Statlander is so good and Riho was a good dance partner here.

Stokely is in the back with Renee and Willow. Stokely says Statlander is one of the best but, she should just… listen. Next week it’s Willow vs. Riho, and she wants to do things her way.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and here’s Darby Allin. Darby said he’s going to fight Jay White next week, then he’s going to climb Mt. Everest, and he doesn’t know if he’ll be coming back.

Here’s the Bang Bang Gang. White rants a bit about Revolution, but he doesn’t know who Darby Allin in without Sting. Nobody would think less of Darby if he didn’t wrestle him next week, and there are a lot worse things that can happen than just a couple of scratches. White has an idea how he can preserve Darby, instead of fight him. Darby can hang with the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

Darby cuts White off and says he doesn’t believe the hype. If White is as good as he thinks he is, he’ll come alone next week. White tries to step to Darby, but Darby holds him at bay with Sting’s bat.

House of Black aren’t afraid to set Mark Briscoe ablaze. The House of Black will inflict pain upon him on Saturday, and they want to know if they have to dig one grave, or three?

Mark is here with Renee. Mark’s supposed to be scared? Y’all got the wrong one. Mark fears no man. Fears no evil. Here’s Jay Lethal! It’s time for Jay Lethal to man up, and he’s bringing Jeff Jarrett. Hmph. Okay.

Match #5. Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Don Callis on commentary now as the Don Callis Family explodes. Shoulder block by Fletcher and a kip up Ospreay. Running hurricanrana by Ospreay but Ospreay’s back isn’t 100% after the match with Takeshita, allowing Fletcher to take advantage. Mounted punches in the corner by Fletcher but here comes Ospreay with a plancha to the outside. Back suplex by Ospreay gets two. Ospreay tries for a powerbomb but Fletcher blocks it, so Ospreay delivers some Kawada kicks. Half-and-half suplex by Fletcher and a Helluva Kick in the corner. Sheer drop brainbuster by Fletcher! Two count. Both men hold left hands and exchange chops with their right. Ospreay drops Fletcher with a chop. Fletcher is up, and drops Ospreay. Rolling elbow by Ospreay! Hook kick! Fletcher catches Ospreay with a powerbomb but he flips up and hits a huge DDT. Fletcher ducks a Hidden Blade and lawn darts Ospreay into the middle turnbuckle. Both guys on the apron now and a hook kick by Ospreay. Oscutter by Ospreay on the apron off the middle turnbuckle! Springboard dropkick by Ospreay followed by a Liger Bomb! Two count. Both guys fight from their knees now and trade elbows as they make it to their feet. Back flip and a step-up enaiguiri by OSpreay. Running single leg dropkick to the face by Fletcher! Both guys trade tombstone attempts but Ospreay hits the PoisonRana. Fletcher is up and crotches Ospreay. Both guys on the top now and Fletcher looks for the avalanche Dragon Suplex but Ospreay lands on his feet. Ospreay floats over a clothesline into a Liger Bomb with a pin for two. Fletcher out of Stormbreaker and a double underhook driver? Insanely high Last Ride by Fletcher! One, two, no! Running leg lariat in the corner by Fletcher. Ospreay flips out of a suplex and it’s Cheeky Nandos in the corner! Avalanche Poisonrana by Ospreay! Front facing Hidden Blade! TWO COUNT! Kawada kicks by Ospreay as Fletcher gets to his feet, somehow. Fletcher with some stiff elbows but both men counter high kicks, superkick by Fletcher, a hook kick by Ospreay, backflip, and right into a Spanish Fly. Two count. Oscutter! ANOTHER TWO COUNT. WHAT’S HAPPENING. HIDDEN BLADE. Fletcher asks for it and Ospreay obliges! ONE, TWO, THREE.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Rating: ****1/2. Welp, this will be a thing going forward, methinks. Ospreay is already a huge fan-favorite and it’s great to see Kyle Fletcher get his spotlight in the main event.

Ospreay barely gets a second to catch his breath and here’s Bryan Danielson to stare Ospreay down as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: Well, this certainly felt like a “new beginning” for AEW. From the intro, ring, ramp, graphics, all the way to the angles and matches… it felt fresh. One of my biggest issues with Raw is that it’s felt the same for 30 years, and even changing the colors makes a difference, as you can see tonight. Okada is All Elite, we’ve got a tag team tournament on the horizon, Swerve is a good guy, Adam Copeland is back, Will Ospreay has become an overnight sensation, and we’ve got matches built out for the next three weeks. 8.75/10.