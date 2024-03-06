The next entrant for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame has been determined.

Marc Raimondi from ESPN reported this morning that the legendary Bull Nakano will join the the halls of WWE history alongside Paul Heyman, who was announced yesterday. They are the only two entrants announced thus far.

Nakano made her wrestling debut in the Joshi-Wrestling scene in the 1980s and was considered a top draw for All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling during a time that women’s wrestling was red-hot. She later competed and won championships in CMLL before ending up in WWF, where she became the WWF women’s champion. She later wrestled in WCW before retiring from in-ring actino in 1997.

Nakano told this to ESPN:

During my active years, I was able to get championship belts in Japan, America and Mexico,” Nakano told ESPN through an interpreter. “But just one thing was missing — I didn’t get inducted into the Hall of Fame. I wanted this. Finally, in 2024 in WrestleMania week, I am able to get this.

Triple H later confirmed the news on social media.