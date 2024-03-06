This past weekend AEW held its annual Revolution pay-per-view from Greensboro, North Carolina, but this year’s show had a special feel. That’s because the main event featured Sting wrestling his final-ever pro-wrestling matchup alongside his tag team partner Darby Allin, where the two successfully defended the AEW Tag Team titles against the Young Bucks in a certified classic.

Sports Illustrated has since released a behind the scenes report about The Icon’s final outing, which includes some interesting news items. Highlights from that report, which can be read in full here, can be found below.

-The match was said to have very little improvisation and was planned down to a tee. Everyone in AEW was extremely happy with how it played out, especially Sting, who called it one of his top 3 matchups at the Revolution scrum.

-All of Sting’s pitches, including the use of his sons, were met. AEW felt imperative to give Sting the match that he wanted.

-Darby Allin pushed for his giant ladder/glass spot as it was the one spot he REALLY wanted. AEW took safety measures to assure that he would be okay, which he ended up being. Doctors were on-site in preparation for the spot and commentary was alerted that “something crazy” would be happening to prepare them for the call. There were plans for the Young Bucks to alter the match had Allin not been able to finish.

-Sting really wanted to put the Bucks over, but Tony Khan and the Bucks themselves insisted that Sting win his final outing. Sting reiterated this at the post-Revolution scrum.