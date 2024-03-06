Prior to last night’s Roadblock broadcast on the USA Network NXT taped matchups for this Thursday’s edition of NXT Level Up. Below are the matches that will take place, including the winners. If you wish to avoid spoilers you should STOP SCROLLING.

-Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.

-SCRYPTS (with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) defeated Dion Lennox

-Izzi Dame (with Kiana James) defeated Karmen Petrovic

-Tavion Heights defeated Dante Chen with a wind up belly to belly Suplex.

(Thank to PW Insider for sharing the results)