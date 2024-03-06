Brogan Finlay, son of the great Fit Finlay, has his new ring name for his WWE NXT run.
Finlay wrestled Shawn Spears on last night’s NXT Roadblock special under the name Uriah Connors. The filing was made on March 6th to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Full details can be found below.
Mark For: URIAH CONNORS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.