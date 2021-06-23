WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was a featured panelist at Steel City Comic Con to discuss a number of different topics, most notably his famous fall from Hell in a Cell at the Armageddon 2000 pay per view, and how he still receives residuals anytime the clip of him falling is played. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reveals that the flatbed truck he fell onto had railings on it, something he was not expecting before taking the big bump during the show:

Let me tell you how that match there, for me, you know when we — that bump is so iconic, it’s so seen all over the world every time this Hell In A Cell pay-per-view is advertised, every time I watch that bump, that fall off the top of the cage onto that steel flatbed, you know when the time came for what we call a walk-through, the walk-through is like, ‘We’re gonna see where you’re coming from here to here’ and during that time during the walk-through, that same flatbed when it came out the first time, there was no steel railings. There was no steel railings here, but during the live show when they came out, there were steel railings here. Now, you’re trained as a professional wrestler–during a live show–is to adapt. The show goes on. I already knew I had to take that bump. That was the money bump, but when it came out and I seen those railings, in my mind, I’m good, but if I don’t hit my mark on that flatbed, I might as well say — I wouldn’t be here today to talk to you. So when that time came, you know, Taker had grabbed me in the chokehold and I just paused for a minute because I didn’t know if this was gonna be the end of me or am I gonna make it and the last thing I said to him, I said, ‘Tell my family I love em.’

Says he receives residuals everytime they show that spot:

So Hell In A Cell for me, I love it because ‘till today, every time they show a Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, I get residuals because they show me falling backwards off that cage from Undertaker.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)