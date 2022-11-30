A ring return and a new segment have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

Tony D’Angelo will make his in-ring return next Tuesday night against an opponent to be announced.

Tony D has been on the shelf since blowing out his knee while wrestling NXT North American Champion Wes Lee on the September 27 show, which was taped on September 14. He’s appeared on crutches until this week. Last night’s NXT show featured a parking lot segment where Tony D and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo approached Donovan Dijak in an attempt to conspire against Lee, who Dijak attacked in his return last week. D’Angelo thanked Dijak for the attack, but Dijak said it wasn’t for D’Angelo. D’Angelo then revealed that he’s medically cleared and will be back in business next week, and he will make sure Lee’s days as champion are numbered. Footage from the segment can be seen below.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will also be on next week’s show to present “A Real Christmas Story.” The segment will be their Pretty Deadly version of the Christmas classic.

It was previously announced that Wild Card matches will take place next to determine the final two participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline. You can click here for the current list of participants.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for next week, along with the aforementioned parking lot segment from last night:

* Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly present “A Real Christmas Story”

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.