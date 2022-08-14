On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler and writer talked about whether he thinks Shane McMahon will return to the company.

After getting backstage heat for trying to book the men’s Royal Rumble match about him earlier this year, all creative plans for him were dropped, including his match at WrestleMania.

“I don’t think so. I don’t know what happened this last time, but it seemed like something went down that was not cool, and it was the final straw. It will be interesting to see if there is some saber-rattling about ownership, leadership, or any of the above, but I don’t think you’re going to see Shane McMahon in the future.”

