Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently did an interview with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, RVD discussed Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis being gone from WWE. Laurinaitis was let go as Head of Talent relations after alleged sexual misconduct with a former paralegal. There are several allegations against McMahon for millions of dollars.

“John Laurinaitis being gone, he was my guy. I know a lot of people didn’t get along with him. I was wrestling him in Japan in ‘93, so I’ve known him since then and I could relate to him in a lot of ways when I was there before. “ “I don’t like Vince being gone, but if it’s better for business, then that’s awesome. I know that a lot of people don’t feel the way that I do about it. I feel more like I probably lost one of the only people I could imagine stopping by and wanting to say hello to there.”

