Road Dogg feels like WWE dropped the ball on the legendary Samoa Joe.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the Samoan Submission Machine on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. James begins by praising Joe’s entire persona, stating that his promo skill mixed with his in-ring action make for a bonafide superstar in wrestling.

100 percent (there was more to Samoa Joe in WWE). I think Samoa Joe is money any way you look at it. He’s a great promo, I believe every word he says, he’s well-spoken, he’s a big tank of a man, he can fly around like a bumblebee. He shouldn’t be able to but he can.

James then says that WWE left a lot of money on the table with Samoa Joe during his time with the company, specifically on the main roster.

So it’s just incredible how much money is left on the table with Samoa Joe and look, I don’t know how he’s doing now or whatever but I just think from our company and me working with him, man, there was a lot left on the table with Samoa Joe.

Joe currently competes for AEW and is the reigning ROH Television Champion. He will also be appearing in the upcoming Peacock series Twisted Metal. A trailer for the show dropped yesterday and shows Joe’s character of Sweet Tooth. You can check that out here.

