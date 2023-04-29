Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Kale Dixon

* Joe Coffey defeated Malik Blade, Brooks Jensen and Julius Creed to earn a NXT Title shot in the main event

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus retained over Big Boa and Dante Chen

* Cora Jade and Jacy Jayne defeated Lash Legend and Ivy Nile. After the match, Gigi Dolin attacked Jayne and they brawled

* Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley defeated Javier Bernal and Tatum Paxley

* Charlie Dempsey issued challenges and defeated Houston Miller first, then a security guard by submission, but then was defeated by Brutus Creed. Bron Breakker attacked Creed after the match and went to snap his foot in a chair but Trick Williams made the save

* Bron Breakker defeated Trick Williams by submission

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger and Lucien Price defeated Dijak, Noam Dar, Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights

* Roxanne Perez and Lea Mitchell defeated Kiana James and Monika Klisara

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Joe Coffey. Gallus were at ringside, Hayes had his ribs taped and was over

