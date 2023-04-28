The first trailer for the upcoming Twisted Metal series has been released and features AEW superstar and current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe.

The show, starring Anthony Mackie (MCU, Hurt Locker), is based on the popular video game series and will premiere on Peacock on July 27th. Joe plays the physical embodiment of one of Twisted Metal’s most iconic characters, Sweet Tooth. The character will be voiced by Will Arnett.

Full trailer can be found below.

The first teaser for ‘TWISTED METAL’, starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, has been released. The series premieres on July 27 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/sUNUTmvAGm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 28, 2023

Joe last defended the ROH Television Championship against Christopher Daniels on an episode of ROH TV. He has held the title for over a year.