Below are results from Friday’s WWE live event from Belfast, Northern Ireland at the SSE Arena, courtesy of Hank2740532:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over IYO SKY by DQ when Bayley and Dakota Kai interfered. A brawl broke out and Asuka made the save to set up the next match

* Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL. Asuka got one of the biggest pops of the night

* Rick Boogs quickly defeated Baron Corbin

* Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler. Highlight was Dominik Mysterio’s antics at ringside

* Seth Rollins defeated The Miz. The crowd sang with Rollins for 10 minutes easy, which drove Miz crazy

* Alpha Academy defeated Maximum Male Models

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. Massive reactions for Cody, who stayed around for about an hour to take photos and sign autographs

