On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about CM Punk. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been critical of Punk in recent weeks and seemingly spoke his last thoughts on him on this show.

“The truth be told, and this ain’t an I told you so, but it keeps coming out like one and I apologize for that. I knew how this guy was from dealing with him personally, but it finally seems like other people have seen how he is too now and it’s like, oh, okay, so he’s not the second coming. He’s just a man and he’s kind of a-hole. I don’t know how else to say it.”

He also compared his upcoming appearance at Raw 30 to the one he had had at Raw 25:

“I think it is awesome and I can appreciate this one a little more because of where I’m at in my head and what chapter of my life I’m in and all that. It does mean a lot more to me now than it did five years ago.”

