On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

Bret “Hitman” Hart went under the names “The Excellence of Execution” and “The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be” when his career was at its height. One of the best in-ring performers in company history has also been accused of taking his work too seriously, calling out other wrestlers over the years and becoming upset when people questioned his accomplishment.

James remembered an interesting interaction he had with the WWE Hall of Famer on a flight.

“I just remember, we were both sitting in first class, I got up and put my bag up and I saw him and said, ‘Hey Bret how are you?’ He said, ‘Good man how are you?’ We just chit chat and before I turn to sit down he said, ‘Hey man, I heard you said Shawn Michaels was better than me. And I said, ‘Wait, what?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I read that you said Shawn Michaels was better than me.’ And I said, ‘I do think Shawn Michaels is better than you. I’m sorry that I feel that way but I love southern-style wrestling.'” “Bret was great at wrestling, but I just didn’t think he was entertaining,” James pointed out. “I literally went back to my seat and sat down and thought, ‘This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of,'” James continued. “I guess he read it on the dirt sheet or somewhere else. It was really a strange moment. He may not remember it, I may be telling it wrong but I remember him saying, ‘You said Shawn Michaels is better than me.’ I don’t know what to say to that.”

