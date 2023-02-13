On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how WWE needs to elevate the Women’s Tag Team Titles. He thinks they could do what they do with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos as they appear on both Raw and SmackDown.

“Even now, people go, ‘Oh, they don’t have enough depth in the women’s division to have tag titles,’ so we gotta figure out first how to properly tell the two titles, both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships that is, and also the Tag title story, and the Tag title story you’re gonna have to have some freedom like you’re doing with The Usos, I believe. It’s an option, you don’t have to have it, but an option is to kind of use the same template, and whoever they are, kind of go to both shows and work.”

Dogg added that he thinks it’s a tricky situation.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc