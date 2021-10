Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun) will be defending their six-man titles against the trio of PCO, Danhausen, and Sledge on the Halloween edition of ROH television.

The announcement was made on today’s episode of ROH Week By Week. You can see the full clip below.

This episode of ROH TV is set to air the weekend of October 30th. As a reminder former world champion PCO’s contract with ROH does expire in November. We’ll keep you updated.