According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the upcoming tapings for Ring of Honor will be focused on building towards the promotion’s annual end of year show, Final Battle. While a date has yet to be set the report mentions that it will take place from their home venue in Baltimore sometime in December, and will run without fans.

The event is also expected to be broadcast live for ROH, which will be the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic forced at temporary shutdown of operations. It will be available on Honor Club and traditional pay per view. World champion RUSH and Television champion Dragon Lee are both expected to work the show, as their contracts are coming close to expiring.

Stay tuend.