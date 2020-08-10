ROH Notes: Statement On The Death Of Kamala, Best Of Death Before Dishonor PPV Announced

Ring of Honor issued the following press release commenting on the death of wrestling legend James “Kamala” Harris, who passed away yesterday at the age of 70. The promotion sends their condolences, and reminds fans that Kamala challenged for the ROH world title back in 2006 against Bryan Danielson.

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn that legendary pro wrestler Kamala (James Harris) has died. He was 70. Kamala was one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers in the world in the 1980s and had memorable matches with the likes of Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. Kamala unsuccessfully challenged Bryan Danielson for the ROH World Championship in 2006. He also made an appearance at Supercard of Honor in 2009. ROH extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.

ROH is also putting together a “Best of Death Before Dishonor” pay per view, which will feature some of the greatest matches in the event’s history. The show will air on September 25th on traditional PPV and Honor Club. Quinn McKay revealed the news on today’s ROH Week by Week.