AEW has announced the first matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will be the fallout program following this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia will challenge the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure championship, a rematch from their meeting at Death Before Dishonor earlier this year.

Current lineup for next week’s Dynamite:

-Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure championship

(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)