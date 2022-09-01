AEW has announced the first matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will be the fallout program following this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.
The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia will challenge the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure championship, a rematch from their meeting at Death Before Dishonor earlier this year.
Current lineup for next week’s Dynamite:
-Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure championship
