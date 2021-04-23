Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck issued the following press release announcing that Quinn McKay’s in-ring debut will take place on the weekend of May 8th against Angelina Love. Full details can be found below.

Quinn McKay found out at last month’s 19th Anniversary show that she would get her long-awaited match against Angelina Love on a future episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.” Now we know when it will happen.

The bitter rivals will square off on the episode that airs the weekend of May 8. It will be McKay’s in-ring debut in ROH.

The match was made by ROH Board of Director Maria Kanellis-Bennett, with the stipulation that Love will get a first-round bye in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament this summer if she defeats McKay.

McKay has been wanting a match with Love ever since Love (with an assist from fellow Allure member Mandy Leon) attacked her on the “ROH Week By Week” set last fall. Prior to that incident, McKay and Love engaged in a war of words for well over a year.

As I’ve stated several times, McKay’s desire for revenge is understandable, and her determination to put The Allure in their place is commendable, but I believe her decision to challenge Love will ultimately prove regrettable.

Before becoming a backstage correspondent and on-air host for ROH, McKay trained at the ROH Dojo and competed in several matches on the independent scene. That hardly qualifies her to go against a seven-time former world champion with 20 years experience who is still at the top of her game.

Moreover, Love is bigger, stronger and meaner than McKay.

As the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for.