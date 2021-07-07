Quinn McKay welcomes us to ROH TV and runs down tonight’s card.

We see a replay of Bandido winning last week in the six-way match. Backstage, Bandido is with McKay. He tells RUSH that he has been given an opportunity and will not waste it. He’ll see RUSH at Best in the World.

We’re reminded that Mike Bennett will face the winner of today’s opening match for the ROH Pure Championship between champion Jonathan Gresham and Fred Yehi.

We get a video package for Fred Yehi and Jonathan Gresham. Yehi says he’ll shake Gresham’s hand before the match, and he’ll shake it after the match, but in between, he’s taking home the title. Gresham tells Yehi that he’s going to retain the Pure championship tonight, and Yehi can either join them or shut up.

Pure Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Fred Yehi

Mike Bennett is on commentary. Code of honor is adhered to. Yehi doesn’t release the handshake so Gresham kicks it away. They both smirk about it.

They try to lock up but neither man can control the hold. They lock up a second time, and this time Yehi flips Gresham to the mat. They lock up a third time, and Yehi powers Gresham away. They lock up one more time, and this time Yehi lifts Gresham from the arm and side and slams him down.

Yehi hip-tosses Gresham over the top rope, but Gresham hangs on and pulls Gresham over with him. They land on their feet on the outside and stare each other down as we go to commercial.

Back from the break, they’re back in the ring. Yehi backs Gresham into a corner and both men start grinding their forearms into each other’s faces. The referee forces them to break it up. Yehi leap frogs Gresham and then begins kicking at Gresham’s neck and face. Yehi goes for a pin attempt, but Gresham reverses it. Yehi kicks out at 2.

Yehi goes for a pin attempt, but Gresham wraps him up and turns it into an inescapable pin. Gresham gets the victory.

Winner and STILL Pure Champion: Jonathan Gresham

After the match, Yehi is a little irritated and reluctant to shake Gresham’s hand, but he does and nods in approval.

Backstage, McKay is with Gresham after his victory. Gresham says that this is his division, and Yehi is still mad that someone from the Pure division cheated to beat him before. Gresham says that he didn’t cheat, there wasn’t any foul play, he beat him fair and square and that’s how the real Pure wrestlers do it. Gresham tells his next opponent, Mike Bennett, that he hasn’t earned any respect from Gresham yet and doesn’t get to call himself a Pure wrestler until he proves it to him.

We see a promo from Papa Briscoe about his two sons fighting. He says the only way to settle the score is at home, right there on the farm. Jay says he’s the older brother and always gets the upper-hand, and maybe he has to remind his brother Mark. Mark says “remember that time I send you through the chicken coop? Maybe I do it again.” Then he lists other situations where he had control over Jay on the farm, and says maybe he’ll do it all again. Papa Briscoe says that they’re going to settle it all tonight, and then they can continue being the baddest tag team in the world.

Fight on the Farm Match: Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe

The match begins in a ring inside a barn. Papa Briscoe tells them to keep it clean. Dem Boys square off and talk trash. Jay smacks Mark first, then Mark attacks Jay into the corner. Jay rolls out of the ring. Mark goes for a suicide dive, but Jay bashes him in the head with a wooden chair.

Papa Briscoe tells them to get it back in the ring.

Mark hits a turnbuckle clothesline into the corner, then climbs up and nails him with the ten punches to the head. Mark climbs up the turnbuckle, but Jay throws him off to the outside of the ring through a table. Jay drags Mark to the door of the barn and pulls him outside. Jay beats Mark around the yard.

Jay nails a big boot, then nails Mark in the head with a trashcan lid while the phrase “do not try this at home” flashes onto the screen. He takes a tin tub and hits Mark repeatedly with it. Jay sets up plywood outside of a truck. He tries to lift up Mark, but Mark hits a low-blow. Papa Briscoe scorns him. Mark says he had it coming, then suplexes Jay through the plywood.

Mark climbs a ladder onto a nearby RV, but once he gets to the top, Jay gets to his feet. He says, “What are you going to do now dumbass?” Mark replies, “I’m bout to jump on your ass!” Jay climbs the ladder and they meet on top of the RV instead. They trade punches until Mark gets Jay in a headlock. Jay fights out and tosses Mark off the RV into a pile of boxes with tarp over it. Jay asks Papa Briscoe how he liked that.

Jay climbs down to pin Mark. Jay throws Mark into the back of a truck first, then drives off. Jay goes behind the truck to pull Mark out, but Mark isn’t there. He turns around and gets a forearm from Mark. Mark beats Jay onto a table set up outside a shed. Mark climbs the shed, then jumps off with a Frogsplash that sends Jay through the table.

Papa Briscoe carries both men back to barn, asking if they’re done yet. He rolls them both in the ring and asks if they’re done, again. Both men trade blows and fall back to the mat while the dad keeps asking if they’re good yet. Jay says he’s good and both men stop throwing blows. Jay cheapshots Mark, but Mark bounces off the ropes with a clothesline. Both men lay flat on their back and tell their dad they’re good now.

Papa Briscoe tells them to clean this shit up and storms off.

That’s the end of the match and the show.