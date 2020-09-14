– ROH TV begins with a hype video for the Pure Championship tournament. We get a recap of the title’s history, ending with Daniel Bryan unifying the title with the World Heavyweight title. Quinn McKay runs down the tournament brackets and assures everyone that they are taking all safety precautions during the pandemic.

– As part of the rules, every competitor gets three rope breaks. After that, the referee will not break up submissions. No one can use a closed fist punch. Anyone who interferes is fired.

– Jay Lethal gets a video package to hype up his match with Dalton Castle. Lethal puts over Samoa Joe as his mentor. Lethal says he entered Ring of Honor at the perfect time because of all the talent he was able to learn from. He reminds everyone that he’s a former Pure Champion. Lethal all reminisces about the time he lost the ROH World Heavyweight Championship to Dalton Castle, who just happens to be his opponent tonight. He also builds up the next bracket match, which would pit him up with his tag team partner, Jonathan Gresham. He puts over Gresham big time but says he’s going through him to become, once again, the Pure Champion.

– Dalton Castle gets his video package. He runs through his history in wrestling. Castle says that nothing is more pure in the Pure tournament than the Peacock. He puts Lethal over as one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. He says he knows this, because he’s faced him before and beat him. He guarantees he’s going to be more aggressive than he’s ever been because that’s how bad he wants this. He calls the Pure Tournament the best opportunity to showcase what he can do. He wants to remind people that he’s not just a comedy act, he’s very serious. He didn’t let a broken back slow him down, so there’s no way he’s letting Lethal get in his way. He says that he knows he looks fun, but he’s dangerous and he never forgot that. “I’m so much more.”

– We’re welcomed back for the first time in 6 months.

Pure Tournament Match: Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle

During Jay Lethal’s entrance, we get a “Tale of the Tape.” They appear evenly matched. The bell rings and the Code of Honor is adhered to. Castle and Lethal roll around the ring. Immediately, Lethal is forced to use his first rope break. He has two left. Castle mocks him for reaching so quickly. They lock back up and roll around. Neither man can hold the advantage.

Lethal finally locks in an arm stretch, but Castle reverses it into a back slide pin. He barely gets a two count before Lethal kicks out.

After locking up, Lethal sends Castle to the corner. He misses a flying splash and Castle hits a German suplex. Lethal tries to bounce back to attack, but Castle hits a high angle slam. Lethal gets to his knees, but Castle slaps him in the face. No closed fists allowed. Castle hits a belly-to-belly that sends Lethal into the corner. We go to commercial..

Back from commercial, Lethal gained control during the commercial break. Lethal has a leg-vine applied, followed by knee strikes to the leg. Dalton goes to get up, but Lethal slaps him back down. Dalton struggles to get up, but he punches Lethal in the stomach. Its too weak and Lethal shrugs it off. He kicks Castle back down. Castle uses the ropes to stay up, but Lethal continues striking him. Eventually, Castle is able to trade blows, but Lethal hits the hardest and Castle is back down. Lethal continues to attack the leg, but Castle trips him. Both men are down now.

Castle is the first to his feet. The trade punches. The announcer lets us know 5 minutes remain. Lethal hits the Lethal Combination. He goes for a pin, using Dalton’s hurt ankle. Castle barely kicks out. Lethal goes to the turnbuckle. Castle knocks him down on the top turnbuckle. Castle tries to hit some strikes, but Lethal tosses him off. Lethal flips over Castle. Castle reverses it and hits the Bang-a-Rang. His leg gives out and he falls down. He attempts a pin but he’s in too much pain and Lethal kicks out.

Castle goes for the gutwrench TigerDriver, but Lethal escapes and hits a Superkick. Lethal goes off the ropes and hits a Lethal Injection. This time its final and Lethal gets the pin.

Advancing In the Pure Tournament: Jay Lethal

– After the match, both men shake hands.

– We see a video package for Wheeler Yuta. He puts over his style of wrestling. He goes over his intense training regimen. He says he excels at mind games. He says he’s been using those skills to decode Jonathan Gresham. He says that he knows Gresham is brushing him off, and that’ll be his downfall.

– We see a video package for Jonathan Gresham. He says his motivation is being told he wasn’t going to be one of the best professional wrestlers, and he’s going to prove them wrong. He knew he had to become one of the best pure wrestlers in the world. Gresham puts over Lethal, but he says that this is bigger than them, this is bigger than the tag team division. He does put over Wheeler Yuta, despite what Yuta thought he’d do. He says Yuta being younger gives him an advantage because he’s not as banged up. He’s ready for pure wrestlers to take over Ring of Honor.

Pure Tournament Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Jonathan Gresham makes his way to the ring. Gresham does not have his World Tag Team title with him.

Yuta is out next with a Matrix-esque entrance. We get a “Tale of the Tape” and Yuta has a decade less experience.

They lock up. Yuta uses his height to pressure Gresham down into a pin without breaking the lockup. Gresham escapes with a monkey roll, but Yuta immediately locks in a body scissors. Gresham leans back and turns it into a pin, but Yuta keeps kicking out. Gresham is able to turn it into a leg lock, but Yuta escapes. Both men get to their feet.

They lock up, and once again Yuta gets him down on his back. Yuta applies an ankle lock. Gresham is able to roll him up and apply is own leglock. Yuta rolls out. Yuta goes goes to whip Gresham, but Gresham doesn’t budge. Gresham goes to mock him, but Yuta hits a huge dropkick. Announcer lets us know that 10 minutes are remaining.

Gresham rolls up Yuta and applies the Indian Deathlock. He locks it in tight. Yuta tries to fight out, but Gresham kicks him. Yuta uses a ropebreak. The referee tells him to break it, but Gresham can’t. His legs were too tight into the lock. Yuta is mad and punches him with a closed fist. The referee issues a warning.

They trade open hand punches. Gresham goes to suplex him, but Yuta turns it into a crossbody. Yuta goes for a pin. Gresham kicks out. Yuta hits a massive crossbody from the turnbuckle and goes for another pin. The referee hits a three, but Gresham barely kicked out in time.

Yuta picks Gresham up and goes to hit a shoulder beaker, but Gresham rolls off his shoulders. They reverse each other’s submission attempts until Gresham is able to lock in a Figure Four Leg Lock. Yuta is able to get to the ropes, but the referee doesn’t call for a break. Yuta continues to fight away until they both end up rolling onto the floor still in the Figure Four. Yuta holds his knee. The referee begins the 20-count.

They both enter the ring. They trade pin attempts. Neither man can keep the other man pinned. Gresham begins aggressively attacking Yuta’s knee. He bashes the knee over and over into the mat. Yuta taps out.

Advancing In the Pure Tournament: Jonathan Gresham

– After the match, both men shake hands. ROH goes off the air.